Snow, Frigid Winds Forecast For Oklahoma

Residents of western and central Oklahoma are bracing for two to four inches of snow and frigid temperatures as arctic air blasts the region. Snow is expected to begin accumulated in western Oklahoma by 10:00 p.m. Thursday night, and by midnight in central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area.

Slick roadways are expected to develop overnight and continue into Friday. Temperatures will fall into the teens, with wind chill values near zero degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect between 10:00 p.m. Thursday through noon on Friday.

