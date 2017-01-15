Stay Tuned for Coverage From the State Capitol

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Presidential Inauguration Day is Friday, January 20.

KGOU and NPR plan special coverage beginning at 9 a.m. as Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

NPR’s Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will co-host from the Capitol and National Mall, with live reports, interviews, speeches and the oath of office.

At 1 p.m., inauguration coverage continues with Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson reporting on the Inaugural Luncheon and Parade.

Also on January 20, we’ll begin a new local feature, the Capitol Insider, with eCapitol news director Shawn Ashley.

Each week throughout the Oklahoma legislative session Shawn and I will discuss the big stories from the state capitol.

So, to hear what’s really going on under the dome, why it matters and what it means for you, listen to the Capitol Insider Friday afternoons at 4:45 and Monday mornings at 7:45 on KGOU.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.