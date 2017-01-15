KGOU
Related Program: 
Manager's Minute

Stay Tuned for Coverage From the State Capitol

By 54 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Manager's Minute
  • Oklahoma Capitol
    Oklahoma State Capitol

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Presidential Inauguration Day is Friday, January 20.

KGOU and NPR plan special coverage beginning at 9 a.m. as Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

NPR’s Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will co-host from the Capitol and National Mall, with live reports, interviews, speeches and the oath of office.

At 1 p.m., inauguration coverage continues with Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson reporting on the Inaugural Luncheon and Parade.

Also on January 20, we’ll begin a new local feature, the Capitol Insider, with eCapitol news director Shawn Ashley.

Each week throughout the Oklahoma legislative session Shawn and I will discuss the big stories from the state capitol. 

So, to hear what’s really going on under the dome, why it matters and what it means for you, listen to the Capitol Insider Friday afternoons at 4:45 and Monday mornings at 7:45 on KGOU.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags: 
KGOU

Related Content

KGOU's Committment to Trusted Journalism Continues in 2017

By Jan 5, 2017
man writing on steno pad
Alex Steffler / Flickr

Happy new year, everyone.

This is the Manager’s Minute.

2016 was quite a year, and the election cycle caused a lot of us in the media to step back and reflect on what we do, how we do it, and why our work is so important.

KGOU, NPR and StateImpact Oklahoma are committed to providing impactful trusted journalism you can count on every day to be well-informed.

We take seriously our obligation to deliver reliable news and information that is critical to civic engagement and a functioning society.

November Signals Several Transitions at KGOU

By Nov 17, 2016
Joshua Johnson, smiling with arms crossed
Stephen Voss

This is the Manager’s Minute. The election is over, the leaves are turning and the holidays are upon us. November is a month of transition, and so it is this year at KGOU.

We just completed a successful partnership with the League of Women Voters, KOSU, OETA, Tyler Media, Oklahoma Watch, the Oklahoman and the Kirkpatrick Foundation to provide the Oklahoma Engaged election guide.

We say so long to Kate Carlton Greer as she begins a new position at the state Capitol. And we wish Karen Holp the best after 28 years at KGOU.