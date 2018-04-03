Staying the Course: Oklahoma Teachers Enter Day 2 of Statewide Walkout

Updated 12:11 p.m.

A Republican lawmaker is voicing his unhappiness with the Oklahoma teacher walkout.

In a now-deleted Facebook video and reposted below via KWTV, Rep. Kevin McDugle (R-Broken Arrow) said he voted for every teacher funding measure last year. Now, he's saying no more.



"I'm not votin' for another stinkin' measure when they're actin' the way they're actin'."

Updated 11:11 a.m.

Civic organizations and churches across the state are stepping up to help parents with childcare during the teacher walkout. John Durkee of KWGS visited Forest Park Christian Church, one of several "pop-up daycares" in Tulsa.

Updated 10:58 a.m.

On the House floor, Democrats tried several times to push floor leadership to hear Senate Bill 1086 and House Bill 2985, to no avail.

SB1086 repeals capital gains deduction, which would apply mostly to residents making $200,000 or more annually. Currently, when people make a profit off the sale of a property or an investment, they can deduct the tax they would be charged on that profit. It's estimated the tax incentive cost the state $474 million over the past five years, while only driving $9 million in additional tax revenue. The bill passed the Senate floor in March.

HB 2985 would provide a 4% COLA for retirees in all six Oklahoma retirement systems. House leadership decided in March that the bill would not get a hearing on the floor. It had previously passed out of the Banking and Business Committee by a vote of 18 to 1.

After House leadership announced the adjournment of regular session, the gallery full of teachers and education supporters booed loudly. The presiding officer Josh Cockroft responded by ordering troopers and sergeants to clear the gallery.



Updated 10:23 a.m.

Teachers and education supporters have packed the state capitol on the second day of the planned walkout. The building is reportedly at full capacity and officials are allowing only one-in, one-out to control the size of the crowd.

The crowd has filled all five floors of the Capitol rotunda, chanting, "We're Not Leaving!," "Don't Back Down!," "This Is Our House!," "Fund Our Schools!," "Vote Them Out!" and "We'll Be Back On Wednesday!"

Here are some scenes from this morning



Get down here and rock it with us! COME THROUGH OKLAHOMA IN A MAJOR WAY #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/ujTsVHgOWA— Michael Ross (@campfirewood) April 3, 2018

ORIGINAL POST

Thousands of Oklahoma teachers showed up to the state Capitol on Monday, and this time they weren’t fighting for a pay raise. Educators say this rally is about money for the classroom.

Teachers piled in to their lawmakers’ offices all day. Molly Damer from Bixby, Oklahoma was one of them, making the case for more classroom funding.



"We want our students have the materials and the supplies to be competitive with the surrounding states, and we do not have the money to do that!"

Damer says she appreciates the raise lawmakers gave teachers last week, but her school still needs more money for new books, technology and additional staff to reduce class sizes.

Funding for Oklahoma schools has been cut by nearly $200 million over the past decade, but it’s unclear if lawmakers will restore any of that money this year.

Teachers say they will keep showing up at the capitol until it happens.

