KGOU

Toby Keith Added To Trump's Inauguration Concert

By 5 seconds ago
  • Toby Keith performs during the American Country Countdown Awards at the Forum on Sunday, May 1, 2016 in Inglewood, Calif.
    Toby Keith performs during the American Country Countdown Awards at the Forum on Sunday, May 1, 2016 in Inglewood, Calif.
    Vince Bucci / Invision/AP

Country music star Toby Keith will be among the performers at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration concert.

Other performers added to the music lineup include 3 Doors Down and Jennifer Holliday.

Keith, a native of Moore, Oklahoma, was a registered Democrat until 2008, when he registered as an independent. In a 2015 People interview, he said he liked both Trump and Carly Fiorna, but also expressed that he admired Bernie Sanders.

As a community-supported news organization, KGOU relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

Tags: 
Toby Keith
Donald Trump