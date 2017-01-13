Toby Keith Added To Trump's Inauguration Concert

Country music star Toby Keith will be among the performers at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration concert.

Other performers added to the music lineup include 3 Doors Down and Jennifer Holliday.

Keith, a native of Moore, Oklahoma, was a registered Democrat until 2008, when he registered as an independent. In a 2015 People interview, he said he liked both Trump and Carly Fiorna, but also expressed that he admired Bernie Sanders.

