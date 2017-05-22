Top Stories: Trump In Israel; Ford Names A New CEO

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Arrives In Israel On Second Leg Of International Trip.

-- Memorial Park Honors Victims Of 2003 Rhode Island Nightclub Fire.

-- Ford Replacing CEO Mark Shields In Management Shakeup.

And here are more early headlines:

Jury Selection Starting For Cosby Sexual Assault Trial. (NBC)

Senate Expected To Confirm Iowa Gov. Branstad As Ambassador To China. (Courier)

Reformists Win Local Contests In Iran's Municipal Elections. (AP)

More Climbers Perish On Mount Everest. (Reuters)

Astronauts To Space Walk To Repair Computer. (NASA)

