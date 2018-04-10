Top Trump Trade Adviser Touts Tariffs

There is no trade war between the U.S. and China — yet — but many folks, from American farmers to investors, are worried about what response U.S. tariffs on imports will trigger.

Peter Navarro isn’t concerned.

The White House trade adviser has cheered on imposing tariffs, saying this will curb China’s theft of America’s intellectual property and strengthen both the U.S. economy and the nation’s national defense.

Navarro joins us to talk tariffs and answer your questions about how he sees this economic conflict with China playing out.

GUESTS

Peter Navarro, Director, White House National Trade Council at the White House; chief trade adviser to President Trump.

