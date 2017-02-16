KGOU

Trump Press Conference On Labor Secretary And Russia, Annotated

By editor 53 minutes ago
  • President Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new labor secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C.
    Mark Wilson / Getty Images
Originally published on February 16, 2017 2:29 pm

President Trump began his press conference Thursday afternoon announcing his new nominee for labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta. He went on to answer questions and discussed a range of topics, including the recent resignation of Michael Flynn as national security adviser and U.S. relations with Russia. He also said there would be a new executive action coming next week related to his embattled travel ban.

Journalists across NPR have annotated his remarks.

