U.S. Rep. Bridenstine Could Get Top NASA Post

Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Tulsa, met with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team and is under consideration to be NASA’s top administrator.

The Oklahoman reports that Bridenstine’s office confirmed that the congressman met with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and members of the transition team to discuss space and national security.

Bridenstine is a member of the Oklahoma Air National Guard and he sits on both the House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

