Viewers Given Rare Look At DACA Deliberations Between Trump And Lawmakers

In a nearly hourlong live shot from inside the White House on Tuesday afternoon, President Trump and a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the House and Senate deliberated on whether there should be a deal on deportation protection for young immigrants living in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) on the prospects for a deal.

