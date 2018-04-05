When The White House Is Watching

There’s a pattern President Trump has followed since he took office. Have you noticed?

An anchor, correspondent or guest on the Fox News network will give a report and moments later, the president will tweet about it — sometimes using the exact verbiage used on the show. It happened this day…



Wow, more than 90% of Fake News Media coverage of me is negative, with numerous forced retractions of untrue stories. Hence my use of Social Media, the only way to get the truth out. Much of Mainstream Meadia has become a joke! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017



And this day…



.@LouDobbs just stated that “President Trump’s successes are unmatched in recent presidential history” Thank you Lou! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2017



And more recently, after a Fox & Friends segment on a migrant caravan crossing over the nation’s southern border…



Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018



What kind of pressure is put on journalists at Fox News to know that the president seems to be always watching and making policy decisions based off their reporting? And what kind of power does that give the conservative media network?

GUESTS

Matthew Gertz, Senior fellow, Media Matters for America, a progressive media watchdog organization; @MattGertz

Gabriel Sherman, Special correspondent, Vanity Fair; MSNBC contributor; author of “The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – and Divided a Country”; @gabrielsherman

Marc Lamont Hill, Steve Charles Professor of Media, Cities, and Solutions at Temple University; CNN political contributor; author, “Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on The Vulnerable from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond”; @marclamonthill

