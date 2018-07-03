Where To Shoot Personal Fireworks? Not In Most Metro Cities

As America gears up to celebrate Independence Day this year, it’s important to know where you can legally set off consumer-grade fireworks in Oklahoma.

Use of fireworks like bottle rockets, firecrackers and rocket launchers is prohibited within city limits in the following Oklahoma City metro municipalities:

Oklahoma City

Edmond

El Reno

Yukon

Moore

Midwest City

Del City

Norman

Noble

Purcell

This excludes professional displays sanctioned by the city.

The following cities do allow personal firework use, but with restrictions:

Choctaw: Consumer fireworks are allowed July 1-5 between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on private property, and on July 4 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. See here for more details and restrictions.

Guthrie: Adults over the age of 18 must get a permit from the City of Guthrie to use consumer fireworks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 3-5. See here for more details and restrictions.

Mustang: Consumer fireworks are allowed June 27-July 3 between 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 4 between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. See here for more details and restrictions.

Many cities recommend residents attend public firework shows to celebrate the holiday safely.

