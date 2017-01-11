Winter Storm Expected To Hit Oklahoma Friday

A slow moving winter storm is forecast to move into Oklahoma early Friday morning and linger in the state through the weekend. The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Winter Storm Watch which will be in effect from Friday morning until Sunday. Heavy rainfall, rain, freezing rain, and a mixture of freezing rain and rain are all expected and may disrupt travel this weekend.

Significant ice accumulation is expected, especially in western, northwestern and northern Oklahoma, where accumulation of up to 0.25 inch is possible. The Oklahoma City metro could receive up to 0.1 inch of ice.



A winter storm watch is in effect for much of central and western Oklahoma from Friday morning until Sunday morning. #okwx pic.twitter.com/Q1IW4YdStK — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 11, 2017

At this time, no freezing precipitation is expected in southeastern Oklahoma. However, heavy water precipitation could result in localized flooding.

