Suzette Grillot talks to Rebecca Cruise about Malta assuming the presidency of the European Union. They also talk about the violent counterinsurgency and growing refugee problem in Myanmar.

And as we continue our month-long series about international literature, Suzettes interviews Croatian writer Dubravka Ugresic,. Ugresic fled her home after criticizing the nationalist movement that engulfed the former Yugoslavia.