Listen to the entire January 27, 2017 episode.

Suzette Grillot and Rebeccca Cruise talk about sexist dress codes in Britain, and Russia’s attempts to weaken domestic abuse laws.

Then Suzette talks with Ellen Elias-Bursac. She’s a literary scholar and translator who focuses on south Slavic languages. She also served as a translator for the War Crimes Tribunal following the civil war that broke apart the former Yugoslavia.