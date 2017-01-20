KGOU

Women's Marches Go Global: Postcards From Protests Around The World

Updated at 6:10 p.m. ET As the Women's March on Washington has swelled in support, attracting attention and supporters in the lead-up to Saturday's demonstrations, its name has become something of a misnomer. Sister marches have been organized in all 50 states, several U.S. territories and countries around the world. They have tried to express solidarity with the aims of the original march: opposition to President Trump's agenda, and support of women's rights and human rights in general....

Oklahoma state capitol
Jacob McCleland / KGOU

Big Challenges Await Oklahoma State Lawmakers In Upcoming Legislative Session

Emergency Department director Dr. Robin Mantooth and Chief Operating Officer John Manfredo lead a tour of the department at Norman Regional Health System’s new hospital building in Moore on January 17, 2017.
Brent Fuchs / Journal Record

Oklahoma Health Information Exchange To Dissolve; Norman Regional CEO On Hospital Loyalty

How Literature Helped A Former Yugoslav Refugee Find Her Identity

By & Jan 20, 2017
Dragana Obradovic, left, with her colleague Christina Kramer
University of Toronto

 

War broke out in the former Yugoslavia when Dragana Obradovic was only eight years old. Her family fled the region as refugees. By the time she was in her 20s, she felt a void about her childhood in the Balkans: She was old enough to remember the war, but too young to grasp its significance. Obradovic began asking questions about her own identity.

By & Dick Pryor Jan 20, 2017
Jacob McCleland / KGOU

 

Oklahoma’s legislative session begins in a couple of weeks. Lawmakers will have to grapple with an estimated $900 million budget shortfall, low levels of education funding, and a crowded prison system, among other problems.

KGOU’s Dick Pryor spoke with eCapitol’s Shawn Ashley about the upcoming session.

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS

On filling a $900 million budget hole:

President Trump's Inauguration Address, Annotated

By Jan 20, 2017
President Trump walks down the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
Alex Wong / Getty Images

Donald Trump gave his inaugural address after being sworn in as president of the United States on Friday afternoon. NPR's politics team, with help from journalists across the newsroom, will be live-annotating his remarks.

Oklahoma Health Information Exchange To Dissolve; Norman Regional CEO On Hospital Loyalty

By & Jan 20, 2017
Brent Fuchs / Journal Record

 

One of Oklahoma’s health information exchanges will close. Coordinated Care Oklahoma announced on Monday that the non-profit organization plans to fold.

Health information exchanges let healthcare providers share and access records across hospitals. Journal Record reporter Sarah Terry Cobo writes that Coordinated Care  as in the process of merging with a competitor called MyHealth Access Network before making its sudden decision.

Live Coverage: Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration

By Jan 20, 2017
Donald Trump takes the oath of office
Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images

Follow NPR's live blog of Inauguration Day for news highlights, analysis, photos and videos from Washington, D.C., throughout the day.

Pruitt Denounces Regulations, Distances Himself From Climate Change Deniers At Hearing To Lead EPA

By Jan 19, 2017
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt testifying at a Jan. 18 confirmation hearing on his nomination as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
C-SPAN

 

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt on Wednesday faced hours of questioning at a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing on his qualifications to run the Environmental Protection Agency. The public vetting of president-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the federal government’s largest environmental regulator highlighted sharp and long-standing divisions between environmentalists and industry.

The six-hour hearing in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee split largely along political lines.

Senator Wants Virtual Schools Accountable For Student Attendance

By & Jennifer Palmer Jan 19, 2017
Oklahoma state Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, applauds as students are introduced in the Senate gallery in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 9, 2013.
Sue Ogracki / AP

Virtual charter schools would be required to track and report student attendance —something the schools aren’t currently tasked with doing — under a law proposed by an Oklahoma senator.

Oklahoma has five virtual charter schools, enrolling a combined 13,225 students. Two schools reported 100 percent attendance last year, drawing questions and criticism from education advocates.

EPA Critic To Get Sharp Questions On Industry Ties As He Vies To Run Agency

By Jan 18, 2017

A live stream of this confirmation hearing is available via C-SPAN.

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt has been among the most controversial picks for Donald Trump's Cabinet. In part, that's because the Environmental Protection Agency nominee has said things like this:

State Asks Judge To Dismiss Liquor Association Lawsuit

By Molly Fleming Jan 17, 2017
Wine bottles in The Spirit Shop in Norman
Jacob McCleland / KGOU

The state of Oklahoma has asked for dismissal of a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of a liquor law reform measure that was passed by voters in November.

State Question 792 passed with 65 percent of the vote, and amends the state constitution to allow wine and strong beer sales in grocery and convenience stores, permits package liquor stores to refrigerate their products and makes changes to the state’s alcohol distribution system, among other changes. Retail package stores will continue to be the only place to buy spirits.

Oklahoma Lawmaker Takes Another Shot At Vaccination Bill

By Catherine Sweeney Jan 16, 2017
Lacey McKay receives a flu shot at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department in Oklahoma City on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brent Fuchs / Journal Record

As vaccine skeptics gain traction in the federal government, Oklahoma is again considering getting rid of the exemption that lets parents opt out.

President-elect Donald Trump has discussed creating a new commission on autism, which would look into whether vaccines play a role in its development. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., an environmental activist and avid vaccine critic, has told national media that Trump offered him the chairmanship.

Pages