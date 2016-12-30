KGOU

10 Best Of 2016: The KGOU Stories You Appreciated And Weighed In On

The 2016 presidential election, contests for contentious state questions, and curiously, alcohol infused with a breakfast staple dominated KGOU’s digital coverage this year. From Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation’s reaction to Hillary Clinton’s emails, to energy industry layoffs, to agriculture and capital punishment, there were plenty of stories for our newsroom to tell in 2016. KGOU.org had more than 863,000 page views this year, an 18.4 percent increase over last year. As we wrap up 2016...

Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, Oct. 19, 2016 in Boston, about the White House's cancer "moonshot" initiative — a push to throw everything at finding a cure within five years.
Elise Amendola / AP

Oklahoma Hospitals, Universities Hope For Piece Of Cancer 'Moonshot' Funding

Sue Ogrocki / AP

SandRidge, McClendon, And Yes, Even Some Energy Industry Optimism As 2016 Ends

‘World Views’ Year-In-Review: 2016 A Year Of Reaction, Withdrawal

By & Dec 30, 2016
A group of shamans, holding a President-elect Donald Trump poster, perform their annual pre-New Year ceremony, at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru.
Karel Navarro / AP

2016 started with a strong possibility the United States would elect its first female president, but by the end of the year an outsider with no political experience, an unorthodox campaign style had tapped into discontent with establishment politics and ascended to one of the most powerful positions in the world.

If 2015 was the “year of the protest,” 2016 could arguably be dubbed the “year of the response,” especially at the ballot box in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere.

By Dec 30, 2016
Three weeks ago President Obama signed the 21st Century Cures Act, which makes $6.3 billion available for prevention, research, and the treatment of cancer.

That includes about $1.8 billion over the next decade for the so-called cancer "moonshot" spearheaded by Vice President Joe Biden, and Oklahoma scientists could easily compete for that money, The Journal Record’s Sarah Terry-Cobo reports:

By Dec 29, 2016

The 2016 presidential election, contests for contentious state questions, and curiously, alcohol infused with a breakfast staple dominated KGOU’s digital coverage this year. From Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation’s reaction to Hillary Clinton’s emails, to energy industry layoffs, to agriculture and capital punishment, there were plenty of stories for our newsroom to tell in 2016.

By & Sarah Terry-Cobo Dec 29, 2016
Throughout 2016, the fallout continued from the downturn in energy prices that started more than two years ago. Commodity prices bottomed out at a 13-year-low earlier this year, but it’ll still be a long time before Oklahoma’s oil and gas sector fully recovers.

Several Oklahoma energy stories made national headlines earlier this year, from bankruptcies, stock exchange de-listings, and even the unexpected death of an industry godfather.

SandRidge Saga

Oklahoma City Nonprofit Needs Volunteers To Keep Up With High Patient, Services Demand

By Dec 29, 2016
Dental surgeon Jeannie Bath, seated, adjusts the fit on a set of dentures for a patient while volunteer dental assistant Angela Whipple looks on at the Good Shepherd Ministries clinic in Oklahoma City Wednesday.
Samuel Perry / The Journal Record

A local free clinic that treated about 3,300 patients and provided more than 16,000 services to low-income residents last year needs more doctors, dentists and pharmacists to meet high patient demand.

From The Desert To Oklahoma’s North Pole, A Woman Who Made Water Her Mission

By Dec 28, 2016
Charlette Hearne at the North Pole Store, near Broken Bow, Okla.
Logan Layden / StateImpact Oklahoma

The lakes and streams of southeast Oklahoma are vital to the area’s economy, and Broken Bow resident Charlette Hearne has made it her mission to stand in the way of attempts to move water out of her part of the state.

It’s Christmas season in North Pole, Okla., a blip on the map near Broken Bow. No one’s sure how this community along State Highway 3 got that name, but Charlette Hearne embraces the community at her North Pole convenience store, and holiday decorations abound. Hearne is from Colorado, but fell in love with Broken Bow Lake back in the 1970s.

Impact Fees For Oklahoma City Developers Set To Go Up Next Year

By Sarah Terry-Cobo Dec 28, 2016
Workers maneuver heavy machinery on the site of new construction at Main Street and Hudson Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City Tuesday.
Brent Fuchs / The Journal Record

Oklahoma City developers only have a few days left to file their projects at City Hall before new impact fees go into effect.

The fees will produce about $8.7 million per year toward infrastructure projects, and The Journal Record's Brian Brus reports the timing coincides with a projected tax revenue shortfall that's prompted mid-fiscal-year-job cuts and across-the-board budget tightening:

White House Sharpens Its Case For Obamacare, As Republicans Sharpen Knives

By Dec 24, 2016

The Affordable Care Act is on the chopping block, likely to be one of the first casualties when President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

"We will repeal the disaster known as 'Obamacare' and create new health care — all sorts of reforms that work for you and your family," Trump promised in Florida last week.

Before that happens, President Obama and his aides want to put a marker down on what they see as the law's accomplishments over the last six years.

UPDATE: Oklahoma Speaker-Elect To Investigate Sexual Harassment Settlement

By & Dec 24, 2016
State Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, on the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, March 2, 2015.
Sue Ogrocki / AP

The Speaker-elect of the Oklahoma House of Representatives has announced plans for an investigation into a payment to settle a sexual harassment complaint by a former legislative assistant. 

Updated 1:23 p.m.

State Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, announced Thursday his first action after officially becoming Speaker will be to authorize an investigation into the wrongful termination settlement agreement paid to Hollie Bishop, who was fired in November 2015 after less than a year working for state Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa.

OU Journalism Dean Ed Kelley On Dangers Of International Reporting, Evolving Media Landscape

By & Dec 23, 2016
A wall of photographs of journalists killed while reporting the news lines a wall during the rededication of the Journalists Memorial at the Newseum in Washington, Monday, June 9, 2014.
Charles Dharapak / AP

International journalism has always been a dangerous line of work. Dozens of war correspondents have been killed in every major conflict since World War II.

