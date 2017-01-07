KGOU
Jacob McCleland / KGOU

Education Bills Emerge: Teacher Pay, History Exams, 4-Day Weeks

Lawmakers will take another stab at increasing teacher salaries, will attempt to stymie four-day school weeks and try to eliminate the end-of-year exam in U.S. history. With the filing deadline on Jan. 19, bills have been streaming in, including many related to common education. Additional bills could surface later because of exceptions to the deadline and shell bills whose language is often replaced mid-session. Last session, major updates for schools were passed: new standards in English...

An anti-Syrian government fighter, left, looks at a Syrian soldier, right, as he leaves the last besieged rebel-held neighborhood of Al-Waer in Homs province, Syria, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
SANA via AP

Landis: No Good Surrender Options For Syrian Rebels

Electronic Health Records May Help Customize Medical Treatments

Higher Ed Leader Pushes For Restoring Most Of Large Cuts

By Trevor Brown 3 hours ago
Oklahoma Watch

Oklahoma’s 25 public colleges and universities were among the biggest losers in last year’s budget battle.

Lawmakers cut the state’s higher education budget by $153.4 million, or nearly 16 percent, as part of the Legislature’s work to close a $1.3 billion shortfall during the 2016 session. This led to tuition increases, elimination of degree programs and layoffs across the system.

In Translating Literature To English, Getting “The Voice” Right Is Key

By & Jan 6, 2017
Chad Post
Chad Post

 

A world of literary tradition remains outside the grasp of many American readers because few works are translated into English. Chad Post, the publisher of the University of Rochester’s Open Letter press, works to increase access to international literature by translating and publishing ten books each year.

Suspect Charged In Shooting Death Of 5 People At Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Airport

By Jan 6, 2017

Updated at 8:00 p.m. ET Saturday

The U.S. Attorney has charged Esteban Santiago, the man in custody for carrying out the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday afternoon.

At least five people were killed and six others were injured in the shooting, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

A cease-fire backed by Russia and Turkey is falling apart in Syria, and that leaves few good options for rebels in that country who are fighting against president Bashar al-Assad

Joshua Landis, the head of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, told KGOU’s World Views that Assad intends to take back all Syrian land currently held by rebels. Meanwhile, Turkey’s involvement in the cease-fire is an indication that country will no longer back the rebels.

Residents, Business Owners Frustrated About Lack Of Adventure District Development

By & Jan 6, 2017
Tiffany Batdorf is the business improvement district chief executive for Oklahoma City’s Adventure District.
Brent Fuchs / Journal Record

 

Oklahoma City’s Adventure District is home to some big attractions, such as the zoo, Remington Park, the National Softball Hall of Fame and Science Museum Oklahoma. But development has been slow in the area, and some residents and business owners are voicing their displeasure.

$2.6 Million Paid By Farmers And Ranchers Missing From Oklahoma Beef Council

By Joe Wertz & Peggy Lowe Jan 5, 2017
A foreman at the Shirley Ranch helps unload a trailer of Red Angus cattle to winter in a pasture near Alva, Okla.
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

A federal investigation has been launched into the alleged embezzlement of $2.6 million by an employee of an obscure state board that promotes the beef industry, money created by a mandatory government program funded by farmers and ranchers.

Schools And Businesses Close, Roads Dangerous Following Snowfall

By Jan 5, 2017
National Weather Service

A winter storm that blanketed much of Oklahoma with snow during the overnight hours has led schools and businesses across the region to close for Friday.

 

The University of Oklahoma's Norman campus and Health Sciences Center campus in Oklahoma City announced they would close for the day, as well as many schools district such as Oklahoma City, Moore and Norman.

 

Why Oklahoma And Other Red States Might Pump Up Gasoline Taxes To Fill Budget Holes

By Jan 5, 2017
An abandoned gas station near Edmond, Oklahoma.
Michael Kesler / Flicker/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Oklahoma lawmakers are staring into a budget hole that’s nearly $900 million deep — and they might not be able to cut their way out of it. Legislators are considering tax increases to help fund state government, and one idea is gaining traction: Hiking taxes on gasoline and diesel.

State taxes on motor fuel haven’t been touched since 1987. There are a lot of similarities between the situation then and what Oklahoma lawmakers now face: An economy shaken by low oil prices and dwindling revenue streams to fund state government.

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin On Ethics And Repealing Obamacare

By Meghna Chakrabarti Jan 5, 2017

Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the Trump transition, the push to repeal Obamacare and the House GOP’s failed efforts this week to weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics.

