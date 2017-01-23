Trump Gives Green Light To Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines
President Trump on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for construction of two controversial oil pipelines, the Keystone XL and the Dakota Access. As he signed the paperwork in an Oval Office photo op, Trump said his administration is "going to renegotiate some of the terms" of the Keystone project, which would carry crude oil from the tar sands of western Canada and connect to an existing pipeline to the Gulf Coast. The pipelines had been stopped during the Obama administration. The State Department...