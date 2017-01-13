KGOU
Oklahoma state capitol
Jacob McCleland / KGOU

Lobbyist Spending Heats Up Heading Into Session

Perhaps concerned about possible cuts in state programs and business incentives, lobbyists again have spent more on gifts for legislators and state officials in the months heading into the legislative session. Lawmakers, elected officials and other state employees received about $60,350 in gifts from special-interest groups during the last six months of 2016, according to recently filed lobbying reports. The six-month total is slightly more than the $59,545 spent on lobbying during the same...

Read More
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt speaking about energy self-sufficiency at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March 2016.
American Conservative Union / C-SPAN

Oklahoma AG And EPA Pick Pruitt Stalled Pollution Lawsuit After Contributions From Poultry Industry

Lacey McKay receives a flu shot at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department in Oklahoma City on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brent Fuchs / Journal Record

Oklahoma Lawmaker Takes Another Shot At Vaccination Bill

Oklahoma Lawmaker Takes Another Shot At Vaccination Bill

By Catherine Sweeney 14 minutes ago
Lacey McKay receives a flu shot at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department in Oklahoma City on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brent Fuchs / Journal Record

As vaccine skeptics gain traction in the federal government, Oklahoma is again considering getting rid of the exemption that lets parents opt out.

President-elect Donald Trump has discussed creating a new commission on autism, which would look into whether vaccines play a role in its development. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., an environmental activist and avid vaccine critic, has told national media that Trump offered him the chairmanship.

Oklahoma AG And EPA Pick Pruitt Stalled Pollution Lawsuit After Contributions From Poultry Industry

By 1 hour ago
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt speaking about energy self-sufficiency at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March 2016.
American Conservative Union / C-SPAN

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to run the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, walked back a legal fight to clean up rivers polluted by chicken manure after accepting tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions linked to the poultry industry, campaign and court records show.

Lobbyist Spending Heats Up Heading Into Session

By & Trevor Brown 22 hours ago
Oklahoma state capitol
Jacob McCleland / KGOU

Perhaps concerned about possible cuts in state programs and business incentives, lobbyists again have spent more on gifts for legislators and state officials in the months heading into the legislative session.

Lawmakers, elected officials and other state employees received about $60,350 in gifts from special-interest groups during the last six months of 2016, according to recently filed lobbying reports.

Stay Tuned for Coverage From the State Capitol

By 23 hours ago
Oklahoma Capitol

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Presidential Inauguration Day is Friday, January 20.

KGOU and NPR plan special coverage beginning at 9 a.m. as Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

NPR’s Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will co-host from the Capitol and National Mall, with live reports, interviews, speeches and the oath of office.

At 1 p.m., inauguration coverage continues with Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson reporting on the Inaugural Luncheon and Parade.

Author Dubravka Ugresic On Literature And Her Life In Exile

By & Jan 13, 2017
Dubravka Ugrešić
Jerry Braun

 

Dubravka Ugresic’s books focus on what she calls “the literariness of literature.” She’s fascinated by literature and likes to play with form and style, as she did in her 1993 novel Steffie Speck in the Jaws of Life, which references authors such as Gustave Flaubert and romance novels.

She is the recipient of many awards, including the University of Oklahoma’s Neustadt International Prize for Literature.

Toby Keith Added To Trump's Inauguration Concert

By Jan 13, 2017
Toby Keith performs during the American Country Countdown Awards at the Forum on Sunday, May 1, 2016 in Inglewood, Calif.
Vince Bucci / Invision/AP

Country music star Toby Keith will be among the performers at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration concert.

Other performers added to the music lineup include 3 Doors Down and Jennifer Holliday.

Keith, a native of Moore, Oklahoma, was a registered Democrat until 2008, when he registered as an independent. In a 2015 People interview, he said he liked both Trump and Carly Fiorna, but also expressed that he admired Bernie Sanders.

Local Food Distributor Urban Agrarian To Close

By & Jan 13, 2017
Roy Diehl removes the “Open” sign from the entrance to Urban Agrarian at 1235 SW Second St. in Oklahoma City Tuesday , Jan. 10, 2017.
Brent Fuchs / Journal Record

 

One of the anchors of Oklahoma City’s Farmers Market District is shutting down. Urban Agrarian is a local food distribution hub. Its owner announced this Monday that he is closing the business.

Urban Agrarian owner Matt Burch worked with Oklahoma farmers to bring their products to Oklahoma City and other cities’ farmers markets. In Oklahoma City, he sold products directly to consumers and to restaurants that wanted locally-grown produce.

Icy Weather Snarls Traffic On I-40 Near Weatherford

By & Jan 12, 2017
National Weather Service

Some roads and highways in western Oklahoma are icy and hazardous following a second round of freezing rain and ice.  Gov. Mary Fallin has issued a state of emergency for all 77 counties in the state. A complete, comprehensive list of closures can be found on the website of our severe weather partner, KOCO News.

 

Updated January 14, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.

 

Drought Creeps Back Into Oklahoma As Dry Fall Leads To Waterless Winter

By Logan Layden Jan 12, 2017
Atoka Lake in southeast Oklahoma is in the middle of the state's most drought affected area.
Logan Layden / StateImpact Oklahoma

Drought is back in Oklahoma. More than half the state now falls in the extreme drought category, and normally water-rich southeast Oklahoma is bearing the brunt of a very dry fall and winter.

Tree stumps poke above Atoka Lake’s surface, and it’s easy to see where the water line used to reach. In early 2016, lake levels were high. But now, Atoka is in the bullseye of the worst of Oklahoma’s current drought. Atoka Emergency Manager Derrick Mixon says last week’s snowstorm didn’t help much.

Inhofe: Mattis Right Pick For Secretary Of Defense

By & Jan 12, 2017
AP Photo / Evan Vucci

 

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe has made up his mind on President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to be the Secretary of Defense. Inhofe is the senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, where retired General James Mattis is testifying today. He told NPR’s Morning Edition, Mattis and Trump will restore America’s military dominance.

“I don’t think anyone is going to say there has been anyone who has been a better strategist, a better Marine, than Mattis. He is the right one for this time,” Inhofe said.

Pages