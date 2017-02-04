KGOU
Gov. Mary Fallin during her 2015 State of the State address Feb. 2, 2015.
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

What To Expect In Gov. Fallin’s 2017 State Of The State Address

As Governor Mary Fallin prepares for her State of the State address on Monday, February 6th , the Oklahoma legislature looks at changes involving taxes, criminal justice and disciplining some of their own. At the Associated Press Legislative Forum on Thursday, Gov. Fallin said she wants to see, “a major overhaul of our tax system.” One tax change Oklahomans can expect is to begin paying sales tax on purchases from online retailer Amazon starting next month. eCapitol news director Shawn Ashley...

State Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, on the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, March 2, 2015.
Sue Ogrocki / AP

State Rep. Dan Kirby Resigns After House Committee Recommends Expulsion

Empty chairs in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee mark Democrats' boycott of a vote to advance the nomination of Oklahoma AG Scott Pruitt to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
C-SPAN

Republicans Outmaneuver Democratic Boycott To Allow Senate Vote On Scott Pruitt For EPA Boss

El Reno Joins Other Towns To Fill Trash Trucks With CNG

By & Feb 4, 2017
Sparq Natural Gas CEO Norman Herrera fills a pickup truck with compressed natural gas in front of the Oklahoma Environmental Management Authority office in El Reno Friday.
Mark Hancock / Journal Record

 

 

El Reno installed a compressed natural gas station for its refuse fleet. It’s part of a larger trend of municipalities relying on the fuel for its services.

The Journal Record’s Sarah Terry Cobo writes Oklahoma Environmental Management Authority owner David Griesel says the dispensers save time and money.

Resident Input Is Crucial To Build Sustainable Communities In Africa

By & Annie Davenport Feb 3, 2017
An informal settlement in Zambia, taken during John Harris' 2014 trip.
David Boeck

 

Urbanization is rapidly expanding on a global scale, and it is creating a demand for reorganization of cities and spaces. Urban and regional planners, like John Harris, weigh the different needs of societies to ensure the city suits the people who live in it. Harris focuses on sustainable urbanization, especially in Africa where he has dealt with informal settlements.

By & Macee Beheler Feb 3, 2017
Gov. Mary Fallin during her 2015 State of the State address Feb. 2, 2015.
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

 

As Governor Mary Fallin prepares for her State of the State address on Monday, February 6th, the Oklahoma legislature looks at changes involving taxes, criminal justice and disciplining some of their own.

At the Associated Press Legislative Forum on Thursday, Gov. Fallin said she wants to see, “a major overhaul of our tax system.”

Republicans Outmaneuver Democratic Boycott To Allow Senate Vote On Scott Pruitt For EPA Boss

By Feb 2, 2017
Empty chairs in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee mark Democrats' boycott of a vote to advance the nomination of Oklahoma AG Scott Pruitt to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
C-SPAN

With no Democrats in the room, U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday voted unanimously to approve the nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Republicans in the Environment and Public Works Committee voted to suspend committee rules to defeat a two-day boycott by Democrats who say Pruitt is unfit to serve as the nation’s top environmental regulator.

State Rep. Dan Kirby Resigns After House Committee Recommends Expulsion

By Feb 2, 2017
State Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, on the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, March 2, 2015.
Sue Ogrocki / AP

A state representative from Tulsa has announced he will resign his seat after a House committee recommended his expulsion amid sexual harassment allegations.

Rep. Dan Kirby, a Republican, submitted his resignation on Saturday.

At question were two separate incidents. One involved a lawsuit brought against the House of Representatives by Hollie Bishop, who worked for Kirby as a legislative assistant. She claimed she was fired in November 2015 after she reported sexual harassment. Former House Speaker Jeff Hickman reached a settlement with Bishop’s attorneys.

Amazon Expected To Collect Sales Taxes Soon In Oklahoma

By & Trevor Brown Feb 1, 2017
Oklahoma Capitol

Online retail giant Amazon could soon start charging sales taxes to Oklahoma customers – a move that would help fill a sizable state budget shortfall for next fiscal year, Oklahoma Watch has learned.

An Oklahoma Tax Commission official said the agency is in discussions with online retailers to voluntarily collect sales and use taxes, and two state legislators said they expect agreements could be struck in coming weeks or months with Amazon, the country’s largest e-commerce site.

Oklahoma City Is Not A Sanctuary City, Says Police Chief

By Jan 31, 2017

Oklahoma City’s police department is making no changes to its immigration policy following President Trump’s executive order against sanctuary cities.

Police Chief Bill Citty says while Oklahoma City isn’t a sanctuary city, his officers are also not proactive in enforcing immigration laws because it can erode trust in a community.

Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation Reacts To Travel Ban Order

By Jan 30, 2017
U.S. Rep. Steve Russell during a Feb. 3 House Oversight and Government Reform hearing.
Congressman Steve Russell / Facebook

Members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation have largely been supportive of President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans travel of certain foreign nationals to the United States.

 

Trump Administration’s Refugee And Immigration Order Sparks Confusion On College Campuses

By Jan 30, 2017
Norman, Oklahoma residents Elika Bahrevar and Amir Arshadi on Jan. 29, 2017.
Jacob McCleland / KGOU

 

Amir Arshadi and Elika Bahrevar met a decade ago, when they were engineering students at a university in Iran. Later, they both came to the United States for grad school.

“We were still boyfriend and girlfriend at the time, and we got married in Cleveland,” Amir says while laughing.

“We were students so we couldn’t afford to have a wedding,” Elika chuckles.

State Lawmakers To Take Up School, Abortion, Handgun And Budget Bills

By & Macee Beheler Jan 27, 2017
Oklahoma state capitol
Jacob McCleland / KGOU

 

The Oklahoma legislature will consider bills covering a wide range of topics in its upcoming session.

eCapitol news director Shawn Ashley told KGOU’s Dick Pryor that lawmakers will tackle issues including handguns, abortion and how to fix the state’s estimated $900 million budget shortfall.

“Really every aspect of state law, state government is touched by the bills that were filed this year,” said Shawn Ashley.

