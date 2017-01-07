Education Bills Emerge: Teacher Pay, History Exams, 4-Day Weeks
Lawmakers will take another stab at increasing teacher salaries, will attempt to stymie four-day school weeks and try to eliminate the end-of-year exam in U.S. history. With the filing deadline on Jan. 19, bills have been streaming in, including many related to common education. Additional bills could surface later because of exceptions to the deadline and shell bills whose language is often replaced mid-session. Last session, major updates for schools were passed: new standards in English...