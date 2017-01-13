Lobbyist Spending Heats Up Heading Into Session
Perhaps concerned about possible cuts in state programs and business incentives, lobbyists again have spent more on gifts for legislators and state officials in the months heading into the legislative session. Lawmakers, elected officials and other state employees received about $60,350 in gifts from special-interest groups during the last six months of 2016, according to recently filed lobbying reports. The six-month total is slightly more than the $59,545 spent on lobbying during the same...