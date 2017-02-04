What To Expect In Gov. Fallin’s 2017 State Of The State Address
As Governor Mary Fallin prepares for her State of the State address on Monday, February 6th , the Oklahoma legislature looks at changes involving taxes, criminal justice and disciplining some of their own. At the Associated Press Legislative Forum on Thursday, Gov. Fallin said she wants to see, “a major overhaul of our tax system.” One tax change Oklahomans can expect is to begin paying sales tax on purchases from online retailer Amazon starting next month. eCapitol news director Shawn Ashley...