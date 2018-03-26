40 Dead In Shopping Mall Fire In Central Russia

At least 40 people have died in a massive fire at a shopping center in central Russia, while nearly 70, including 41 children, remain unaccounted for, according to Russian news reports.

Television footage of the fire showed people jumping out of windows as black and white smoke billowed from the Wild Cherry shopping complex, Reuters reports.

The Moscow Times quotes Russian news agencies as saying more than 100 people were evacuated from the building in the city of Kemerovo, in Kemerovo Oblast, a coal-producing region about 2,200 miles east of Moscow.

TASS and Interfax said more than 100 people had been evacuated from the burning mall, which contains cinemas, restaurants and shops.

There was no immediate indication of the cause of the fire.

