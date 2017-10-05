Algae Bloom Covers 700 Square Miles Of Lake Erie

An algae bloom in Lake Erie’s western basin, bordering Michigan and Ohio, is turning portions of the lake bright green. Algae blooms have been getting larger and more frequent in the lake, and in 2014 one affected Toledo, Ohio’s water supply.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Timothy Davis (@PlanktonScience), associate professor of biology at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, about what causes the blooms and how they might be prevented.

