Builders See Good Outlook For Construction, But Few Skilled Workers

A new forecasting survey from Associated General Contractors of America finds builders are having a difficult time filling skilled labor positions. Among 20 firms surveyed in Oklahoma, half said they have hard time finding craft workers, and 40 percent have difficulties putting workers in salaried and craft positions.

Molly Flemming reports in the Journal Record:

Timberlake Construction President and CEO Bryan Timberlake said the shortage is especially notable in the skilled trades. On job sites, employees are about 60 years old or 20 years old.

“Construction schedules continue to get shorter and shorter,” he said. “Reduced workforce and shorter schedules do not work well. There’s just an absolute lack of bodies able to do the work.”

He said he doesn’t expect that issue to go away for another 10 years. With the skilled trades being a generational-type industry, it will take a couple of generations before people start regularly returning.