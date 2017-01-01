"If only the Capitol Steps had some funny material to work with in 2016" is something that will never cross your mind when listening to their Year In Review New Year's special. All your election favorites will be there: President Elect Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin...wait, what?!? Let's not let the election divide us any further. Listen and unite in laughter! And for goodness's sake, can someone give Merrick Garland a hug?
Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday, New Year's Edition
By KGOU Staff • Jan 1, 2017