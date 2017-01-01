KGOU
Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday, New Year's Edition

By KGOU Staff Jan 1, 2017
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
"If only the Capitol Steps had some funny material to work with in 2016" is something that will never cross your mind when listening to their Year In Review New Year's special. All your election favorites will be there: President Elect Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin...wait, what?!? Let's not let the election divide us any further. Listen and unite in laughter! And for goodness's sake, can someone give Merrick Garland a hug?

IQ2 U.S.: Should We Give Undocumented Immigrants a Path to Citizenship?

By KGOU Staff Dec 4, 2016
IQ2 U.S. - Should We Give Undocumented Immigrants A Path To Citizenship?
IQ2 U.S.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, and the question of what to do with them has sparked years of fierce debate, but no significant action.  

In 2013, the bipartisan “Gang of Eight” managed to pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill in the Senate, only to get it dropped by the House.  And in 2016, a deadlocked Supreme Court decision stalled President Obama’s executive actions, DACA and DAPA, which were designed to prevent the deportation of some 5 million people.  