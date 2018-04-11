David Holt Sworn In As Oklahoma City's First New Mayor In 14 Years

For the first time in 14 years, Oklahoma City has a new mayor.

On Tuesday morning, former state senator David Holt was sworn into office before his first city council meeting.

An Oklahoma City native, Holt is the 36th mayor and is also the first Native American to hold the title. At age 39, he’s also the youngest American leader of a city with more than 500,000 residents.

Some of Holt's plans for the city include improving streets and infrastructure, promoting job growth and providing funds for police and firefighters. He also said he wants to work with city leaders to start developing a MAPS 4 project during his four-year term.



“We’re making decisions and planning projects that really benefit people who are still in school and still are kids. We want them to choose to live here and and we want them to love Oklahoma City as much as we do.”

Some leaders who attended his swearing-in included Osage Nation Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. During his address to the audience, Hold said he wants to work with city leaders to start developing a MAPS 4 project during his four year term.



“We can set aside our differences and find a common purpose. So, that will be my theme moving forward every day for the next four years - that we can move together as one OKC and that our brightest days still lie ahead if we do so.”

Holt won the election for mayor on February 13 with 78 percent of the vote.