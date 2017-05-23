KGOU

A Different Kind Of Farm In Oklahoma

By Amber Friend 21 minutes ago
  • Jennie Hays with 4-day-old calf, Mercy.
    Oliver & Friends/Jennie Hays

Jennie and Jason Hays’ farm isn’t like most other farms. The couple’s 22-acre property is a farm-animal rescue and sanctuary called Oliver and Friends. It is home to a hodgepodge of chickens, pigs, goats, calves, donkeys, horses, emus, and many other (mostly farm) animals. As Assignment Radio's Amber Friend reports, the farm is the Hays’ attempt to change minds about animal agriculture. 

Assignment Radio

