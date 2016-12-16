KGOU

Fallin Expects $600M Budget Hole, Says There’s No Timeline To Replace Pruitt

By & Dec 16, 2016
  • Gov. Mary Fallin delivers her 2016 State of the State address Feb. 1, 2016.
    Gov. Mary Fallin delivers her 2016 State of the State address Feb. 1, 2016.
    Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

Gov. Mary Fallin says early projections show Oklahoma will have a nearly $600 million hole in next year's state budget. That’s nearly 10 percent of the current year's spending.

"It's going to be a challenging year,” Fallin said during a Wednesday news conference. “We've got certainly need within the Department of Corrections, which you've seen recently. We've got needs with Highway Patrol, in Mental Health Services. There's a lot of competing needs out there, for money.”

The State Board of Equalization will meet next week to certify available revenues. The governor says that figure includes about $245 million in one-time sources of money that were spent on this year's budget.

Fallin says she's optimistic an increase in the price of oil and natural gas could reduce the shortfall before the final revenue estimate is certified in February. Fallin also called on law makers to look at additional sources of revenue.

“One of the things I talked about last year was looking at the $8 billion that is taken out of our revenue and budget for 150 different sales tax exemptions. We give sales tax exemptions on things like tattoos,” Fallin said.

Despite the shortfall, Fallin says a pay raise for Oklahoma teachers will be a priority next year.

The governor also said there's no timetable to appoint a successor to attorney general Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Pruitt will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, which could take months.

Fallin told reporters she's not in any hurry to make a decision, because there currently isn't a vacancy in the attorney general’s office.

"I will tell you I'm getting a lot of phone calls, a lot of text messages in between,” Fallin said. “There's a lot of interest in the attorney general's position, and we have a lot of great people who are willing to step up and serve."

Fallin didn't indicate who any of those people might be. Under state law, Fallin cannot appoint a current state Senator or Representative to the post.

KGOU produces journalism in the public interest, essential to an informed electorate. Help support informative, in-depth journalism with a donation online, or contact our Membership department.

Tags: 
Mary Fallin
state budget

Related Content

If Fallin, Pruitt Go To Washington, Oklahoma Law Limits Replacement Options

By Dec 2, 2016
Gov. Mary Fallin and her husband Wade Christensen look out from an elevator as she arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 in New York.
Carolyn Kaster / AP

Two high-level officials in Oklahoma are under consideration for President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, but state law is particular about who can fill their seats if one or both move to Washington.

Gov. Mary Fallin and Attorney General Scott Pruitt have both met with Trump as he forms his Cabinet. Fallin is rumored to be a candidate for Secretary of the Interior, and Pruitt’s name has been floated for a role within the Environmental Protection Agency.

Fallin Talks Trump, Revenue Shortfall, And Staff Changes During Capitol Press Conference

By Kate Carlton Greer Oct 11, 2016
Gov. Mary Fallin announces new cabinet appointments with Mike Hunter, Jennifer Chance, and Chris Benge during a news conference Monday.
Kate Carlton Greer / KGOU

Gov. Mary Fallin says she'll still vote for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump even after his 2005 comments that came to light Friday. In a press conference Monday, Fallin said she believes Trump's “vision for America” is better than Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s.

“Certainly I was offended by Donald Trump's remarks about women, as any woman would be. But he has apologized. I accept his apology,” Fallin said. “Those comments were made over 11 years ago, and in the end, what I'm looking at is the platform, the position, that presidential candidates are running on.”

Nomination Of Pruitt To Lead EPA Triggers Divisive Reactions From Industry, Environmentalists

By Dec 9, 2016
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt at the state capitol in 2016.
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Trump’s Nomination Of Pruitt To EPA Casts Spotlight On States’ Crusade Against Federal ‘Overreach’

By Dec 15, 2016
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt arrives at Trump Tower in New York on December 7, 2016.
Andrew Harnik / AP

Donald Trump wants Scott Pruitt to run the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Oklahoma attorney general is a fierce ally of fossil fuel companies and one of the EPA’s biggest opponents. The nomination draws a sharp line dividing industry and environmentalists that could test the limits of another big fight: state sovereignty.

A Republican president created the EPA. Using words and phrases that, today, might jeopardize his career before it ever left a state GOP primary, Richard Nixon urged Congress to sign off on what he called his “environmental agenda.”