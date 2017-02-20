Fallin Picks Mike Hunter To Be Attorney General

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has chosen the state’s secretary of state to fill the vacant attorney general office.

Fallin picked Mike Hunter to be the state’s next attorney general. The post was vacated last week when former AG Scott Pruitt was sworn in to become the head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Hunter was the first assistant attorney general under Pruitt between June 2015 and October 2016. He left the AG’s office when Fallin selected him to be secretary of state.

“Mike understands the law and has a thorough understanding of state government, which will serve him and the state well,” Fallin said in a press release.

Hunter has taken a variety of roles during his career in government. He served as secretary of state under Gov. Frank Keating; as chief of state for former Rep. J.C. Watts; six years as a state representative; and general counsel for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. He was also chief operating officer of the American Bankers Association; secretary of the Commissioners of the Land Office; executive vice president and chief operating officer of American Council of Life Insurers; and an adjunct political science professor at the University of Central Oklahoma and University of Oklahoma.

Fallin announced assistant secretary of state Tod Wall will serve as secretary of state until a permanent replacement is selected.

