House Investigative Committee Expands Scope To Second Lawmaker

A special committee in the Oklahoma House of Representatives that is investigating the wrongful termination claim of a former aide will expand its scope to a second lawmaker.

In a statement on Tuesday, Rep. Josh Cockroft, the Republican chair of the Special Investigations Committee, said a complaint has been filed against Rep. Will Fourkiller, D-Stilwell. In addition to Fourkiller, Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, is under investigation.

Fourkiller denied the allegations.

“I haven’t a clue what this is about. I am at a loss. I have called and texted Speaker McCall about this but he has not responded yet. This has floored me. I wish that at the very least I had been notified before Representative Cockroft issued his statement. I am certainly willing to work with the committee, after I have been told what I’m suspected of having done,” Fourkiller said in a statement.

Kirby has also said he is innocent. Kirby resigned in December after allegations surfaced that a former aide was wrongfully terminated after she filed a sexual harassment claim against Kirby. The House paid $44,500 for a settlement. Kirby later rescinded his resignation.

