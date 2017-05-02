KGOU
KGOU’s Capitol Insider Now Available on iTunes

By KGOU Staff 26 minutes ago

The weekly conversation between KGOU’s Dick Pryor, eCapitol News Director Shawn Ashley, and Oklahoma’s political newsmakers is now accessible from your smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer through iTunes!

To celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of five of our favorite Capitol Insider episodes--perfect for catching up on what’s happening with Oklahoma government:

1. Capitol Insider: No Teacher Pay Raise Bill, Budget Hole Remains, Loveless Resigns

Dick and Shawn try to suss out why Oklahoma lawmakers failed to pass a teacher pay raise bill despite both sides saying they’re in favor of the measure--and speculate about whether a teacher pay raise could still get through the statehouse. They also discuss legislators’ reactions to state Sen. Kyle Loveless’ resignation amid a criminal investigation into his alleged misuse of campaign funds.

2. Lawmakers Question Legality Of Rainy Day Fund Extraction

Was it legal for the director of Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services to take money from the state’s savings account to cover its monthly expenses? Capitol Insider’s Dick and Shawn analyze lawmakers’ debate over the Rainy Day Fund.

3. State Senate Reacted Quickly When Allegations Against Shortey Emerged

Dick and Shawn discuss legislators’ hasty removal of state Sen. Ralph Shortey’s privileges after allegations that Shortey had allegedly offered money for sex with a teenage boy.

4. This Week At The Capitol: REAL ID Passes Finish Line, S&P Downgrades State Credit Rating

What does state lawmakers’ passage of the REAL ID Act mean for Oklahomans’ identification cards? Why did a national rating agency downgrade the state’s credit rating? Dick and Shawn assess what it could mean for future borrowing.

5. Cigarette Tax, Teacher Pay Raise And Anti-Abortion Bills Highlight Legislative Week

The Capitol Insider co-hosts take on the major bills of the week--from a proposed $1.50 cigarette tax to an anti-abortion bill that would make it illegal for a woman to have an abortion without the consent of the father. They also discuss Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb’s resignation from Governor Mary Fallin’s cabinet.

Grab those earbuds and search for “Capitol Insider” on iTunes or your iPhone’s Podcast app!

