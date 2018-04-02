Oklahoma Teachers, State Employees Walk Out Over Lack of Funding

Updated 1:16 p.m.

The Oklahoma Public Media Exchange's Jacob McCleland talked with Lacy Graalfs, a teacher at Hulbert Elementary in eastern Oklahoma. She says there's not enough books for everyone in her child's class.

Updated 12:53 p.m.

StateImpact Oklahoma's Emily Wendler talked with Bixby K-1 reading specialist Molly Damer, who is in her 20th year as a teacher. She says teachers don't have the funding or materials to education students.

Damer says teachers are keeping track of which legislators support education and which do not.

Christine Wertz, a fourth grade teacher at Bixby North Intermediate, says she's grateful for the teacher raise passed last week, but teacher retention will be tough if the teaching environment is challenging with large class sizes.

Updated 11:49 a.m.

NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz talked with several Oklahoma teachers about why they're walking out of their classrooms today.

Tulsa English teacher Larry Cagle is one of the leaders of a grassroots organizing group, Oklahoma Teachers United. He says the $6,000 raise passed by the state legislature last week isn't enough.



"I'm 54 years old and my paycheck is $1,980 [a month]. I can't afford f****** health insurance."

Cagle says if his group doesn't get what they want, they'll protest into the summer or longer.

Updated 11:16 a.m.

The Oklahoma Public Media Exchange's Jacob McCleland talked with Joseph Franco, a kindergarten teacher and middle school baseball coach at Santa Fe South in Oklahoma City.

Franco says his school runs out of paper frequently and he wants to give his students more opportunity than they have now.



Union leaders with @okcAFT have indicated that our teachers plan to continue the walkout tomorrow. Therefore, district leaders have decided to cancel classes for OKCPS again tomorrow, Tuesday, April 3, 2018.— OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) April 2, 2018

Updated 10:55 a.m.

StateImpact Oklahoma's Emily Wendler talked with The Takeaway this morning about the teacher walkout and what led us to this point. Hear the conversation below.

Updated 10:37 a.m.

The Oklahoma Public Media Exchange's Jacob McCleland talked this morning with Chelsea Cruse, an AP government and history teacher at Woodward High School, about why she's walking out today.

Cruse says she's concerned about education funding and says her students aren't getting what they deserve.

Updated 9:44 a.m.



The crowd is marching to “We’re Not Going to Take it” by Twisted Sister. pic.twitter.com/atu9ZQApA1— Sierra Rains (@sierramrains) April 2, 2018

ORIGINAL POST

Thousands of teachers and public employees from across the state are expected to flood the Capitol today, rallying for increased pay and more funding.

Oklahoma lawmakers passed a $6,000 teacher pay raise last week, but Alicia Priest, president of the state’s largest teachers union, says that’s not enough.



"What we really need to focus on is, our students have lost classes like fine arts, and foreign language, advanced placement classes. Every school district in this state has had to cut classes."

Priest did not give a specific amount of classroom funding that teachers are fighting for. But she says they will keep showing up at the Capitol until lawmakers restore a portion of the $200 million that’s been cut from school budgets over the past decade.

The $450 million tax package passed by the Oklahoma legislature last week was designed to fund pay raises for teachers, school support staff, and state employees. But, just days after lawmakers applauded themselves for passing those bills, they repealed part of the package - a $5 tax on hotels and motels - and cut out about $50 million in revenue.

Norman High School teacher Sean Thompson says it’s this kind of political maneuvering that’s driving him to rally at the Capitol today.



"They’ve passed these bills, but they’ve already removed the funding for them. So, it’s like, I’m wary of something that’s not funded."

Thompson says teachers need to know that lawmakers aren’t going to renege on their pay raise and their promise to boost school funding over the next few years.

