Oklahomans Brace For Ice In Anticipation Of Winter Storm

A dangerous winter storm will bear down on parts of Oklahoma and north Texas, beginning on Friday and continuing until Sunday. Significant ice accumulation is expected, which will cause dangerous travel conditions and downed trees, and the potential for power outages.

Some areas of northwestern Oklahoma, including Woodward, could receive up to one inch of ice. Parts of central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro, may receive anywhere between 0.1 to 0.25 inch of ice.

“We’re expecting three rounds of precipitation. The first will begin last Thursday night and continue into Friday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Smith said. “As temperatures fall below freezing, rain and drizzle with begin to accumulate, first on bridges and overpasses and eventually on some roads, making travel hazardous over parts of Oklahoma.”

Precipitation is forecast to fall throughout the day Friday, and is expected to get heavier after sunset. Smith says the morning and afternoon drive times on Friday could be slick. The most likely time for power outages and tree damage will be Friday night and into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The most significant freezing rain is expected on Saturday, mainly in western and northwestern Oklahoma. At this time, forecasters believe the Oklahoma City metro will be just outside of the area affected by freezing rain on Saturday.

The freezing line will move farther northwest on Sunday. Freezing rain could still impact communities such as Woodward, Enid and Ponca City.

This weekend's weather could potentially affect air travel at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. Airport officials are warning travelers to be prepared for flight delays and cancelations. American, Delta, Southwest and United airlines are waiving fees to change reservations for travel on January 13 to 15.

