Oklahomans Head To The Polls For Primaries, Medical Marijuana Vote

Voters will decide or at least whittle down the number of candidates for statewide and local offices today, and choose whether or not to approve medical marijuana.

Polls will remain open until 7:00 p.m. this evening. We’ll have election results here throughout the evening.

Updated 5:23 p.m.

Voters in several precincts have reported not being given the statewide ballot containting State Question 788, which would allow Oklahomans over 18 to keep, use and grow medical marijuana after they get a physician-approved state license. The Oklahoma State Election Board spokesperson Bryan Dean said county election officials received a few reports of problems in a small number of precincts.

"They immediately followed up with the polling places and they made sure all their poll workers are on the right page and making sure everybody gets issued that ballot," Dean said.



Original Post

Among the biggest races are primaries for all statewide offices and SQ 788, which would legalize medical marijuana.

Ten candidates are running for the Republican nomination for governor. Polls show a tight race between Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt.

University of Oklahoma political scientist Keith Gaddie says Republican voters have a lot of choices.

“It's a question of what flavor of Republican you want, and we have every flavor of Republican running right now, which is one reason why the vote's so fragmented,” Gaddie said.

Other candidates in the crowded GOP field are state auditor and inspector Gary Jones, former state representative Dan Fisher, Gary Richardson, Christopher Barnett, Eric Foutch, Barry Gowdy and Blake Cowboy Stephens.

A runoff election between the top two vote-getters is likely in August.

Former attorney general Drew Edmondson and former state senator Connie Johnson are both running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

The Libertarian Party has a three-way race for the nomination between Chris Powell, Rex Lawhorn and Joe Exotic.

The State Election Board saw a surge in votes with more than 73,000 Oklahomans taking part in mail-in voting or early voting last week.

Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax says all voters will have something to vote on today.

“Independents can vote on a state question and if they have local judges races, in fact every voter gets to vote on those. There are Republican, Democratic and Libertarian primaries for those voters, and, of course, Democrats, this time, have opened their primaries to independents,” Ziriax told The Oklahoman newspaper.

Other races include primaries for state attorney general, lieutenant governor, state auditor and inspector, superintendent of public education, commissioner of labor, insurance commissioner and corporation commissioner.

One of the most closely-watched races will be State Question 788, which would legalize medical marijuana. Gaddie says a high profile state question that’s focused on a wedge issue can shape the electorate.

“Clearly it's going to drive a lot of interest. Will it drive additional people to the polls? Probably not, because individuals that are most motivated by this issue are already pretty politically active. So they were going to be there anyway,” Gaddie said.

You can read Jackie Fortier’s reporting about SQ 788 here, here, here, and here.

Another high profile race will be Oklahoma Congressional District 1 to replace Republican Congressman Jim Bridenstine, who left Congress after he was named NASA administrator. GOP hopefuls for the Tulsa-area seat include state senator Nathan Dahm, Danny Stockstill, Tim Harris, Kevin Hern and Andy Coleman.

The Democratic side features a five-way race between Tim Gilpin, Gwendolyn Fields, David Matthew Hullum, Amanda Douglas and Mark A. Keeter.

Voter registration is up and Gaddie expects turnout will be good.

“The thing that we don't know is are they mobilizing because they're upset with the status quo and coming from the left? Or are they upset with the status quo and they want to drive further right? That's something we don't know yet,” Gaddie said.

Voters are being driven by different reason to head to the polls today.

Kirby Evans, a lawyer from Norman, says he is concerned about the state budget and education.

“People that were vehemently opposed to teachers’ raises, every single one of them I will not vote for [them] this time, and that’s just a red line in the sand for me,” Evans said.

Kathleen Ellertson, a youth minister from El Reno, says she will cast her ballot in the crowded Republican gubernatorial field for former state representative Dan Fisher.

“He’s already worked within the capitol building for several years, seen how it works, seen clearly the disfunction and where it’s broken, and I think he has the will and the resolve to try and fix it,” Ellertson said.

Chris Blackledge, a barber from Norman, said he plans to vote in Democratic gubernatorial primary for former state senator Connie Johnson. Blackledge said he likes Johnson’s support for SQ 788.

“She is for the 788 so I kind of like that. She just seems more realistic compared to some of these other people,” Blackledge said.