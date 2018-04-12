Some Schools Reopen As Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Stretches Into Day Nine

The Oklahoma teacher walkout will continue into its ninth day today, but some school districts have begun calling their teachers back to the classroom. Large districts like Bartlesville and Moore Public Schools will reopen today—but not without a fight.

KFOR-TV reports Moore Public Schools held an emergency meeting Wednesday night because teachers were angry with their superintendent’s decision to resume classes. Many educators felt their work at the Capitol was not finished and still want to see lawmakers increase funding for the classroom.

Several media reports say some teachers from Moore Public Schools are taking personal leave as classes resume Thursday, leaving school officials to seek hundreds of substitute teachers.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Education Association, the union leading the walkout, rolled back their school funding demands. They are now asking for just $50 million in recurring revenue and they say they'll go back to the classroom. The legislature did not make any movement towards these demands on Wednesday.

