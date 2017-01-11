State Education Department Receives $2M Grant

The Oklahoma State Department of Education will invest $2 million dollars in career development programs over the next three years. The money comes from a grant funded by JPMorgan Chase.

The U.S. economy is projected to produce millions of high-skill, well-paying jobs over the next decade, but more and more kids are graduating from high school unprepared for college or a career.

So JPMorgan Chase is pumping $20 million dollars into 10 states to change that. Oklahoma is one of those states.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says Oklahoma will use this money to implement individualized academic plans for kids, and increase the number of high school students concurrently earning college credit or career certifications.

As a recipient of the grant, the state Department of Education is tasked with bringing business and government leaders together to achieve these goals.