Subject To Ethics Investigation, State Senator Kyle Loveless Resigns

A state senator under investigation for unreported campaign donations has resigned.

Oklahoma State Senator Kyle Loveless of District 45 in central Oklahoma submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday morning.

“I tender this resignation with much regret. Mistakes I have made are the responsibility of no one other than myself,” Loveless, a Republican, said in the letter, which is addressed to Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz.

Schulz responded with a statement accepting Loveless’s resignation.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission has been investigating Loveless’s campaign finances since November 2016. KFOR reported in February that Loveless allegedly did not provide accurate reports of campaign contributions to the Ethics Commission, as required by law.

A phone call to Loveless’s office was not returned.

