Teacher Pay Raise Plan: What We Know Right Now

Editor's note: this post will be updated, as we try to find out what is actually in these bills.

A potential statewide teacher walkout is planned for Monday, April 2nd, if lawmakers don't provide funds for raises for teachers and educational support staff, as well as a restoration of education funding. Some state workers are planning on joining the teacher walkout to demand raises for those in their ranks.

The Oklahoma House is expected to hear a dozen bills over the next several hours, in order to raise revenue to prevent a teacher and state worker walkout.

Here's what we know about those bills:

HB1023XX

Under this bill, teachers would receive a $5,000 to $6,000 annual pay raise, depending on years of experience.

HB1026XX

This bill would create across the board pay raises of $1,250 for school support staff.

HB1024XX

This bill proposes raises for state employees in the amount of $2,000 for those who make less than $40,000 per year and smaller raises for those who make more.

HB1010XX

This bill does several things:

Cigarette taxes would incresase by $1 per pack. This would raise money for raises by offsetting healthcare costs.

Gross production tax would increase to five percent for the first three years and then go up to seven percent, unless State Question 795 passes. If SQ795 passes by a vote of the people, the first three years would be two percent, plus the five percent provided for by the state question.

The hotel/motel tax would increase by $5 per night.

The success of the pay raise plan hinges on this bill.

Language for most of these bills have not been made public yet through official state-run websites, but Rep. Jason Murphey (R-Guthrie) has tweeted out a link to HB1010XX, via Google Drive.

HB1013XX

This bill would change state gaming rules to allow for ball and dice games. Revenue would help fund raises.

HB1015XX

The bill would increases gas taxes by 3 cents a gallon and diesel taxes by 6 cents a gallon to help fund raises.

HB1012XX

This bill would make wind tax credits be capped at $35 million for all wind farms in the state. This would keep revenue in state coffers for raises.

HB3705

This bill would provide funding for the state Department of Education for fiscal year 2018-19. The Oklahoma Constitution requires the state legislature to pass a budget for education by April 1st every year, but lawmakers have only passed such legislation before the deadline once, but the Governor vetoed that.

HB1016XX

This bill creates the Health Care Enhancement Fund, which would dedicate more funding exclusively to health care.

HB1011XX

Language for this bill is not yet available. The title addresses itemized deductions.

HB1014XX

Language for this bill is not yet available. The title addresses the roads fund.

HB1018XX

Language for this bill is not yet available. The title addresses cigarette excise tax enforcement.

We will be updating this post as we learn more.

