Teachers List Demands After Lawmakers Pass Two More Revenue Measures

On Friday, April 6, Oklahoma legislators passed two more revenue bills in addition to the $447 revenue package they hoped would prevent a teacher walkout this week.

KGOU's Dick Pryor and eCapitol's Shawn Ashley discuss the Oklahoma teacher walkout as it heads into its second week

One requires third-party vendors on Amazon Marketplace to collect a sales tax. The other, the so-called "ball and dice" bill, changes rules for casinos to generate revenue. Both passed, although the ball and dice bill will not take effect immediately. They now head to Gov. Mary Fallin.

eCapitol's Shawn Ashley told KGOU's Dick Pryor the atmosphere at Oklahoma's state capitol this week was unlike anything he has seen in his career covering state politics. Throughout the week teachers' chants could be heard, and sometimes felt, said Ashley, as legislators debated and cast votes.