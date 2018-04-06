KGOU
Capitol Insider

Teachers List Demands After Lawmakers Pass Two More Revenue Measures

By 1 minute ago
  • Teachers gather to chant in the rotunda of the Oklahoma state capitol building on April 4, 2018 while lawmakers are in session.
On Friday, April 6, Oklahoma legislators passed two more revenue bills in addition to the $447 revenue package they hoped would prevent a teacher walkout this week.

One requires third-party vendors on Amazon Marketplace to collect a sales tax. The other, the so-called "ball and dice" bill, changes rules for casinos to generate revenue. Both passed, although the ball and dice bill will not take effect immediately. They now head to Gov. Mary Fallin.

eCapitol's Shawn Ashley told KGOU's Dick Pryor the atmosphere at Oklahoma's state capitol this week was unlike anything he has seen in his career covering state politics.  Throughout the week teachers' chants could be heard, and sometimes felt, said Ashley, as legislators debated and cast votes. 

 

Oklahoma Teacher Walkout
education funding

High-Earners’ Tax Break Could Be Key To Ending Teacher Walkout

By & Trevor Brown Apr 4, 2018
Trevor Brown / Oklahoma Watch

A controversial proposal to end a tax break that benefits fewer than 18,000 Oklahomans – the vast majority of whom make upwards of $200,000 – is at the center of the debate over how lawmakers can find more money for education and potentially end the teacher walkout.

Teachers, education advocates and House Democrats have launched a renewed push since the teacher work stoppage began on Monday for the Legislature to pass a bill that would eliminate the state’s capital gains deduction.

Teachers Say Pay Is Important, But Issues Facing The Profession Go Deeper

By & Jennifer Palmer Apr 3, 2018
Whitney Bryen / Oklahoma Watch

Boosting teacher pay by an average of $6,000—which the Legislature approved last week—wasn’t enough to put the brakes on a massive shut-down of schools to rally at the state Capitol. An estimated 30,000 people attended Monday’s rally, and many school districts are closed again Tuesday so the walkout can continue.