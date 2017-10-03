Telling Time: Ta-Nehisi Coates On The History That Continues To Haunt America

“A new book from [Ta-Nehisi] Coates is not merely a literary event. It’s a launch from Cape Canaveral,” writes Jennifer Senior in the New York Times.

Prepare for liftoff.

Coates’ new book, “We Were Eight Years In Power,” collects essays he published during the Obama administration and appends them with new writing and reflections.

But that’s not his only new writing. Coates has written a run of the Black Panther comics for Marvel and he has a historical novel in the works.

He joins us to talk about his journalism, comics, the transition from Presidents Obama to Trump and more.

GUESTS

Ta-Nehisi Coates, National correspondent, The Atlantic; author of “Between the World and Me” and new Book “We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy”

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

