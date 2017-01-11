Trump Outlines Plan To Avoid Business Conflicts, Addresses Hacking

For the first time in 167 days, President-elect Donald Trump held a wide-ranging news conference.

NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and editors across the newsroom, live-annotated the speech. Portions of the transcript with added analysis are underlined in yellow, followed by context and fact checks below.

Note: The transcript was updated throughout the press conference. While we are working to correct errors, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.

Loading...

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit NPR