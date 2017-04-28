Related Program: World Views World Views: April 28, 2017 By Suzette Grillot & Jacob McCleland • 9 minutes ago Related Program: World Views TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 22:28 Listen to the entire World Views episode for April 28, 2017. Suzette Grillot and Rebecca Cruise discuss tensions with North Korea, and the upcoming election in France between Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron. Then, Suzette talks with geographer David Lopez-Carr about areas of the world that are most vulnerable to climate change. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.