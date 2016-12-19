KGOU
World Views: December 16, 2016

Suzette Grillot talks about Brazil’s current political and economic challenges with University of Oklahoma anthropologist OU anthropologist Misha Klein.

Then Suzette talks with University of Pennsylvania visiting scholar Shervin Malekzadeh. He studies political participation and education in post-revolutionary Iran, especially when it comes to women.

