World Views: December 16, 2016

Listen to the entire December 16, 2016 episode.

Suzette Grillot talks about Brazil’s current political and economic challenges with University of Oklahoma anthropologist OU anthropologist Misha Klein.

Then Suzette talks with University of Pennsylvania visiting scholar Shervin Malekzadeh. He studies political participation and education in post-revolutionary Iran, especially when it comes to women.

KGOU and World Views rely on voluntary contributions from readers and listeners to further its mission of public service with internationally focused reporting for Oklahoma and beyond. To contribute to our efforts, make your donation online, or contact our Membership department.