Listen to the entire January 6, 2017 episode.

Suzette Grillot and Joshua Landis talk about the Syrian cease-fire that was brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Then Suzette talks with Chad Post, the publisher and director of Open Letter Books, a non-profit literary, translation press housed at the University of Rochester in New York. He’s also the managing editor of Three Percent, a blog that promotes literature in translation.