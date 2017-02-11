KGOU's Fiscal Year 2016, By the Numbers

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We recently completed KGOU’s internal audit for fiscal year 2016.

Business manager Cindy Cottrell did a great job crunching the numbers and working with the new independent accounting firm.

For the year, total operating revenue increased 1.3 percent over 2015.

The big reason for the increase was that giving from private sources – individuals and businesses – rose by six percent.

In fact, donations from individuals just missed KGOU’s all-time high for a single year.

So, thanks for your support.

In addition to the audit, we’ve submitted our latest grant and station activity reports to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides about $150,000 per year to KGOU.

And, we just completed the station’s Equal Employment Opportunity Report for the Federal Communications Commission.

The new audit and the CPB and FCC reports are on the Key Information page of our website.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.