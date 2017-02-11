KGOU
Related Program: 
Manager's Minute

KGOU's Fiscal Year 2016, By the Numbers

By 5 minutes ago

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We recently completed KGOU’s internal audit for fiscal year 2016.

Business manager Cindy Cottrell did a great job crunching the numbers and working with the new independent accounting firm.

For the year, total operating revenue increased 1.3 percent over 2015.

The big reason for the increase was that giving from private sources – individuals and businesses – rose by six percent.

In fact, donations from individuals just missed KGOU’s all-time high for a single year.

So, thanks for your support.

In addition to the audit, we’ve submitted our latest grant and station activity reports to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides about $150,000 per year to KGOU.

And, we just completed the station’s Equal Employment Opportunity Report for the Federal Communications Commission.

The new audit and the CPB and FCC reports are on the Key Information page of our website.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags: 
KGOU

Related Content

Current Conversations: Dick Pryor on Public Media's Future

By editor Jan 16, 2017
Dick Pryor and R.C. Davis-Undiano
Current Conversations

What is the future of radio? Current Conversations host Robert Con Davis-Undiano talks with KGOU's new General Manager Dick Pryor, whose career in radio and television in Oklahoma spans 40 years.

Join us for a fascinating discussion about radio–past and future.

Interview Highlights:

KGOU's Role In Informing the Public

By Feb 7, 2017
interior view of Oklahoma Capitol rotunda and dome
Dick Pryor

This is the Manager’s Minute.

As the Oklahoma legislature begins its 2017 session, this is a good time to remember the important role news organizations serve as a watchdog over state, local and national government.

KGOU will be covering the legislative session, and each week we’ll discuss the big stories in Capitol Insider.

Our nation’s founders recognized a vibrant press is critical in holding government accountable to the people.

We’re supposed to ask probing questions and connect the dots.